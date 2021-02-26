HIGHLIGHTS: Belles notch tenth win in sweep of Western New Mexico

SAN ANGELO- No. 3 Angelo State earns win number ten and sweep number six of the season in their second match of the ASU Invitational against Western New Mexico on Friday night. The Belles now sit at 10-0.

The Belles dominated the first two sets, winning 25-10 and 25-11. The Belles finished off the sweep with a 25-17 win in set three. ASU’s Kailyn Gilbreath and WNM’s Bria Augustine had a match-high 8 kills. Other match highs included Grace White’s six blocks, Lindsey Ledyard’s 15 assists, and Chloe Patton’s 20 digs.

Angelo State concludes their invitational on Saturday evening against Midwestern State.