SAN ANGELO- 6-seed Angelo State Belles knock off 11-seed Midwestern State in round one of the Lone Star Conference Tournament, 81-70. Dee Moore had a game high 28 points. Sawyer Lloyd added 15 points, and Lana Morov added 14.

The Belles will now join the Rams at Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco, where they’ll take on 3-seed Lubbock Christian on Thursday at noon.