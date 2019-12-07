HIGHLIGHTS: Belles erase 16-point deficit to beat Pioneers, 73-61

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State put on its rally caps in Saturday’s 73-61 win over Texas Woman’s as the Belles overcame a 16-point deficit to win their third straight game.

The Belles (5-2, 2-1) trailed 37-28 after 20 minutes of action, but exploded for 45 points in the second half to seal their ninth straight win against the Pioneers.

Senior forward De’Anira Moore led the way for ASU with a game-high 19 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Senior guard Catara Samuel also played a huge role in the comeback scoring 15 points.

Angelo State will rake a week off before returning to action on Dec. 19 with a road game against Midwestern State. Tip-off from Wichita Falls set for 5:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles Bulldogs beat Grape Creek to advance to Ribs Tourney final

MILES- The Miles Bulldogs knocked off Grape Creek in the semi-final in the Miles Ribs Tournament. The Bulldogs punched…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County Hornets knock off Christoval in Miles Ribs Tourney

MILES- Irion County Hornets knocked off the Christoval Cougars in boys basketball, to advance to tomorrow’s final in…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Motley County overpowers Blackwell in state semifinals

KNOX CITY — The Blackwell Hornets’ season is over after losing to the Motley County Matadors 56-44 in the 6-man Class 1…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Chiefs fall to El Paso Ysleta in Doug McCutchen

SAN ANGELO– Day two of the 9th Annual Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament is underway at Lake View and Central. The…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Brooks fuels Miles to Rib Tournament Championship with strong second half

MILES — The Miles Lady Bulldogs are dancing to the Miles Rib Tournament Championship after powering past Grape Creek 4…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams knock off Tarleton in last regular season match-up

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams hosted Tarleton State on Thursday night, in what would be the final regular season…