HIGHLIGHTS: Belles, Dustdevils go distance in 3-3 draw

SAN ANGELO — Soccer is a game of endurance and both Angelo State and Texas A&M International experienced that Saturday evening when the two went head-to-head in a game that ended in a double overtime draw, 3-3.

The Belles (5-1-1) struck first in the seventh minute. Junior midfielder Emily Keoughan set up senior forward Ally Warren who then snuck one past the goalkeeper and into the bottom right corner of the net.

Less than 30 seconds into the second half, Keoughan found senior forward Trenedey Scott who put it in the back of the net to give ASU a 2-0.

But the Dustdevils (1-4-1) didn’t give in to the deficit.

Texas A&M International started its comeback attempt 30 seconds later and drew within one of ASU after senior forward Maddison Schofield fired one past sophomore goalkeeper Kira Miller.

In the 76 minute, Angelo State scored its third goal of the game. Sophomore midfielder Kiah Benham fired a free kick on target, which was blocked by the goalie. However, sophomore defender Kylie Hampton was in the right place at the right time to rebound the ball and give ASU a 3-2 advantage.

The Dustdevils equalized in the 84 minute to tie the game 3-3 courtesy of a set piece goal from senior midfielder Gracielle Martinez.

The Belles and Dustdevils played two extra periods and the game ended in a 3-3 draw after double overtime.

Angelo State will travel to Witchita Falls on Oct. 3 to take on Midwestern State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.