HIGHLIGHTS: Belles down Falcons to close regular season

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Belles ended the regular season with an 86-79 win over UT Permian Basin.

Senior forward De’Anira Moore scored a game-high 22 points for the Belles who will host a play-in game against Midwestern State on Tuesday for a spot in the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

