HIGHLIGHTS: Belles defeat Mustangs for third straight win

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Belles Basketball beat Western New Mexico 69-50 on Saturday at home to win their third straight game.

The Belles (8-3, 5-2 LSC) were led by De’Anira Moore in points with 27. Catara Samuel also reached double figures in points with 18.

ASU will return to action at 1:00 p.m. for a road game against Lubbock Christian on Saturday, January 11th.

