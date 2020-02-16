HIGHLIGHTS: Belles continue winning ways with win over Highlands

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles continued their winning ways in the McCorkle Challenge with a 10-0, run rule win over New Mexico Highlands in the Belles’ second game of the day.

Meagan Hill gets the win on the mound, going 3 strong innings, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 4. Offensively, the Belles were led by Courtney Barnhill, who went 2-3 with 4 RBI’s, coming off of a grand slam in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

The Belles will finish the McCorkle Challenge on Sunday with 2 games. First one set for 12:15 against Texas A&M-International. The finale for the Belles is set for 4:45 against Tarleton St.