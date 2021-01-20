SAN ANGELO — Angelo State fell 56-47 to Oklahoma Christian in a Lone Star Conference matchup at the Junell Center on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles (3-2) used a 16-0 run to create separation in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
The Belles (0-3) battled back cutting the deficit to within four before time expired but were unable to win their first game.
Angelo State goes on the road for a two-game series against St. Mary’s starting on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles comeback attempt falls short
SAN ANGELO — Angelo State fell 56-47 to Oklahoma Christian in a Lone Star Conference matchup at the Junell Center on Wednesday.