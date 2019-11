SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles basketball team got their season started at home against Texas Wesleyan. It was also the head coaching debut for Nate Harris.

The Belles got the win, 78-68 over the Lady Rams. ASU had 4 players in double digits, led by Catara Samuel with 22 points. Dee Moore and Kinley Brown both finished with a double-double in points and rebounds. The win also marked the first career win for head coach Nate Harris.