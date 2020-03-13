HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger stays undefeated in district, run rules Grape Creek

BALLINGER — The Ballinger Lady Bearcats dismantled Grape Creek 23-3 in five innings on Friday and are now 3-0 in District 4-3A.

The UIL announced Friday afternoon that its suspending all contests starting March 16 through March 29 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

UIL STATEMENT ON SUSPENSION: http://bit.ly/2WbVYsY

