HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger shuts out Buckaroos

BALLINGER (Texas) – The Ballinger Bearcats keep the Breckenridge Buckaroos off the scoreboard on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium, to win 13-0.

Breckenridge received the ball first, and on the second play from scrimmage, fumbled the snap, which Ballinger’s Adam Winn jumped on. The Bearcats turned the turnover into offense, punching it in to the endzone to take a 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter.

Early in the 2nd quarter, Ballinger scored a second touchdown, but didn’t convert the PAT, to take a 13-0 lead. The score held steady there for the remainder of the game.