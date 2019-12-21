HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger puts away Sonora for fourth straight win

BALLINGER — The Ballinger Lady Bearcats protected home court and picked up a win in District 4-3A with a 51-36 victory over Sonora Friday night.

Sophomore power forward Emma Tolvier led Ballinger in scoring with a team-high 11 points while sophomore guard Jenna Battle and senior guard Rosemary Delgado each added 10 points.

The Sonora Lady Broncos had four players find baskets. Senior forward Brae Harris netted a game-high 15 points while junior guard Skylar Harris added 13 points.

Ballinger improves to 11-7 overall, 2-0 in district play.

Sonora falls to 9-9 overall, 1-1 in district play.

