BALLINGER– Ballinger defeated Coleman 63-7 Friday night at home to win their fourth straight.

The Bearcats came out hot and scored four touchdowns in the first quarter. They improve to 7-2 and 4-2 in District 4-3A Div. II play.

NEXT GAME: at TLCA, 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8th at Lake View Stadium.