HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State tops Wingate to open College World Series

CARY, N.C. — Angelo State snapped a three-game losing streak at the NCAA Division II College World Series with a 6-2 win over sixth-seeded Wingate Sunday afternoon to advance to the winner’s bracket.



The No. 3-seeded Rams never trailed and got the lead in the bottom of the first. Redshirt sophomore infielder Jordan Williams ripped a two-RBI single to right, giving Angelo State an early 2-0 lead and breaking a 26-inning scoreless drought for the program at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Jordan Williams’ 2 RBI single in the bottom of the first gives the Rams an early 2-0 lead.



Junior right-handed pitcher Trent Baker (13-1) started on the mound for the Rams and took care of business. The Georgetown native struck out six over 4.2 innings of work and allowed just four hits.



NCAA Officials called for a weather delay in the top of the fifth. Baker returned after the hour and a half delay, but was later pulled with the bases loaded and two away.



Angelo State head coach Kevin Brooks called on the redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Carson Childers to get out of the jam.



And Childers (7-0) delivered a strikeout to get out of the inning. The relief pitcher was a difference maker for the Rams, fanning six batters over 3.1 innings of action, allowing two hits and receiving the win on the mound.



Wingate got on the board in the top of the fourth courtesy of a bloop single from redshirt senior infielder Gehrig Christopher and a sacrifice fly by redshirt freshman first baseman Cameron Carraway.



The Bulldogs pulled within one, 3-2, but Angelo State quickly responded in the bottom of the fourth. With runners on the corners, junior infielder Aaron Walters pushed a ball through the gap in right field, which gave the Rams a 4-2 lead.

Senior shortstop Nick Novak swiped second in the bottom of the third to become Angelo State’s all-time leader in stolen bases. Novak broke John Beal’s record of 77 set in 2006.



Angelo State added two run in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the four-run victory.

The Rams will face second-seeded Seton Hill on Tuesday at 5 p.m.



