HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State sour from three, falls to Texas A&M-Kingsville

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State struggled to find its three-point shot in Saturday’s 79-67 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville at the Junell Center.



The Rams shot 0-for-10 from three in the first half and finished the game shooting 16-percent (4-of-15) from behind the arc. Junior guard Sam Baker led ASU with a team-high 18 points.



ASU (1-3) will return to action with back-to-back home games against Oklahoma Christian (0-2) on Jan. 2 and Jan 3. Saturday’s game is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with Sunday’s starting at 3:30 p.m.

