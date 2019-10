SAN ANGELO-- No. 18 Angelo State Volleyball will be on the road to face Western New Mexico on Thursday and UT Permian Basin on Saturday.

The Belles (17-1, 9-0 LSC) are on a nine-match win streak and swept both the Mustangs and the Falcons in the first meeting this season. But Head Coach Chuck Waddington knows neither team should be taken lightly this time of year.