HIGHLIGHTS: #3 Belles earn first shutout against Thunderwolves

SAN ANGELO – The third ranked Angelo State women’s soccer team shuts out Colorado State-Pueblo, 2-0 on Sunday. The Belles pick up win number two on the season, and their first shut out.

Angelo State took the lead less than five minutes into the game. Katie Detmer scored her first collegiate goal, assisted by Avery McNeme. The Belles wouldn’t score again until late second half, when Valerie Solis found Grace Jordan, who scored her first collegiate goal.

Angelo State will now go on the road to face East Central in Ada, Oklahoma on Thursday.