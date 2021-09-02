HIGHLIGHTS: #3 ASU opens soccer season with offensive showcase

SAN ANGELO – The 3rd ranked Angelo State Belles soccer team starts the regular season with a 5-1 win over Colorado Christian on Thursday night. ASU held a 4-1 lead at halftime, and added one more in the second half.

Five different Belles found the back of the net. Kylie Hampton started the scoring less than five minutes into the match. Katelin Heise, Madison Stokes and Cindy Rodriguez added three more first half goals. Neleh Coleman scored the lone goal in the second half.

#3 Angelo State hosts Colorado State-Pueblo on Sunday at noon.