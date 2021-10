STERLING CITY – The second-ranked Sterling City Eagles earned a shut-out, mercy-rule win over Bronte in the 8-1A Division I opener, 50-0. The Eagles scored early and often, ending the game at halftime.

#2 Sterling City is now 6-1 (1-0) on the season. They go on the road against Roscoe Highland next Friday. Bronte drops to 1-6 (0-1) this year. They’re hosting the Coke County rivalry next week, against Robert Lee.