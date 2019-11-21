Gilbreath, Parker headline Lone Star Conference honors for Angelo State

SAN ANGELO — 25-2 overall, 17-1 in the Lone Star Conference and undefeated at home. It’s safe to say the Angelo State Belles rolled through the volleyball season.

In return? came the hardware at the LSC Championship Banquet Wednesday night when the conference announced its yearly awards.

The Belles had seven total honorees. Head coach Chuck Waddington was tabbed LSC Coach of the Year for the third time in his career.

Redshirt sophomore right side hitter Kailyn Gilbreath was named LSC Offensive Player of the Year after finishing the regular season ranked third in the conference in hitting percentage and fourth in kills per set. She was also named First Team All-Conference and an All-Academic player along with sophomore middle blocker Sophia Berg.

Senior setter Meghan Parker is the LSC Academic Player of the Year. She also earned First Team All-Conference.

Senior right side hitter Sundara Chinn rounded out the First Team honors for the Belles.

In addition, junior setter Lindsey Ledyard tabbed Second Team All-Conference honors. Berg, along with sophomore defensive specialist Makenna Hanssen and senior outside hitter Haley Coulter, earned honorable mentions.

No. 14 Angelo State will battle UT-Permian Basin in the Lone Star Conference Tournament Quarterfinals on Nov. 21. First serve set for 2:30 p.m. in Commerce.