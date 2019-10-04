Friday Night Football Week 6

The game of the week features the Cross Plains Buffaloes taking on the Miles Bulldogs at Bulldogs stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM. The Buffaloes come in at 4-1, and the Bulldogs at 5-0.
Game of the Week Weather Forecast
At kickoff, temperatures will start off in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s at halftime. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.
Other Concho Valley Games
* Central @ Euless Trinity – 7:00 p.m
Lake View @ Brownfield – 7:00 p.m.
*Ballinger @ Anson – 7:30 p.m.
*Bangs @ Grape Creek – 7:30 p.m.
*Coleman @ TLCA – 7:30 p.m.
(10) Crane @ Ozona – 7:30 p.m.
Christoval @ Roscoe – 7:30 p.m.
Menard @ Albany – 7:30 p.m.
Irion County @ Highland – 7:30 p.m.
(7) Sterling City @ Rankin – 7:30 p.m.
Paint Rock @ Water Valley – 7:30 p.m.
Grady @ Robert Lee – 7:30 p.m.
Bronte @ Hermleigh – 7:30 p.m.
Eden @ Leakey – 7:30 p.m.
(7) Blackwell @ Veribest – 7:30 p.m.
*District Game