DALLAS- Former Angelo State defensive end, Markus Jones has been traded from XFL’s St. Louis Skyhawks, to the Dallas Renegades. Jones will now play for former Oklahoma head coach, Bob Stoops.

The trade goes down as the first trade for the new XFL teams, as the Renegades exchanged wide receiver, Keith Mumphery for the defensive lineman from Fort Worth.

The XFL season begins on February 9th, when the Dallas Renegades host Jones’ former team, St. Louis at Globe Life Park on ESPN.