Experienced Water Valley looks to break playoff “curse”

SAN ANGELO, TX. — It’s crazy to think we are just days away from the start of week 8 of the high school football season. For some, it’s a push to make the playoffs, while for others like Water Valley, they are looking to keep their momentum going.

The Water Valley Wildcats are off to their best start to a season since 2013, sitting at a perfect 7-0.

“We push each other to do our best because if one of us takes plays off the other person needs to get them back into it and just pick them back up and let them know what’s at stake and what we are working for,” said senior running back Canon Wiese.

A big reason for their hot start is a special group of nine seniors that have been playing football together since grade school.

“To see how well we function together as a unit now all these years later it’s really cool to see and to see how well we are doing this year as a cohesive unit,” said senior wide receiver Conner Glass.

And because of that group, it makes head coach Nathan Hayes’ job a bit easier.

“It’s pretty easy at times. they know football, they have been around football, they know the schemes, they know what’s going on so when you have to make adjustments on the fly they pick up on it real fast because they have been around football their whole life,” said Hayes.

But the Wildcats know to stick with the plan, and take things one game at a time, and to break a curse, and bring home a state title to Water Valley.

“Even coming into games like Robert Lee or even this week against Veribest, they might not be the best team in the state but we still have to respect every play and every down because the one play we take off might be the one play they score and that could change the whole momentum of a game,” said Glass.

“The furthest Water Valley has ever been was only two rounds deep and they haven’t got past that. we call it the water valley curse but yeah a state title would mean everything,” said Wiese.