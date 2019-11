Eden dominates District 13-1A postseason awards

SAN ANGELO — The All-District 13-1A Football Team was announced earlier this week and the Eden Bulldogs dominated the end-of-season honors.

Eden junior quarterback/strong safety Hunner Rodgers (1,855 total yards, 36 touchdowns) nabbed offensive MVP after leading the Bulldogs to a district championship and their first gold ball in 25 years. Eden’s Devonte Browne was named Defensive MVP.

Quarterback Konner Barnes from Veribest earned Newcomer of the Year while Eden head coach Shay Avants notched in Coach of the Year Honors.

Eden fell to Jonesboro last week in the regional round to finish 2019 with a 7-5 overall record.

District 13-1A Offensive MVP:

Hunner Rodgers (Eden)

District 13-1A Defensive MVP:

Devonte Browne (Eden)

District 13-1A Newcomer of the Year:

Konner Barnes (Veribest)

District 13-1A Coach of the Year:

Shay Avants (Eden)

District 13-1A First Team Offense:

Cody Strickland (TE/Paint Rock), D.J. Stewart (TE/Veribest), Kaleb Tinney (WR/Eden), Bo Dunn (WR/Veribest), Mason Fowler (C/Robert Lee), Erick Pierce (SC/Eden), Brandon Belk (QB/Paint Rock), Eli Eureste (RB/Eden), Javier O’Meally (RB/Eden), Debonte Browne (FB/Eden), Lane Fowler (SRB/Robert Lee), Julian Gamboa (UB/Eden), Chance Ruble (K/Veribest), Kaleb Tinney (Special Teams Player/Eden)

District 13-1A First Team Defense:

Erick Pierce (NG/Eden), Jeremy Burney (DL/Eden), Javier O’Meally (DL/Eden), Joshua Bolin (DL/Veribest), Julian Gamboa (LB/Eden), Marcus Ojeda (LB/Veribest), Kaleb Tinney (CB/Eden), Ivan Escamilla (CB/Robert Lee), Hunner Rodgers (S/Eden), Bo Dunn (S/Veribest), Derek Plumley (UP/Paint Rock), Travis Bowen (P/Paint Rock)

District 13-1A Second Team Offense:

Jeremy Burney (WR/Eden), Gabriel Basquez (C/Bronte), Joshua Bolin (SC/Veribest), Michael Munoz (QB/Robert Lee), Derek Plumley (RB/Paint Rock), Travis Bowen (FB/Paint Rock), Ivan Escamilla (UB/Robert Lee), Travis Bowen (K/Paint Rock), Zane Avants (Special Teams Player/Eden)

District 13-1A Second Team Defense:

Jesus Fuentes (NG/Paint Rock), Elijah Gamao (DL/Veribest), Danny Garza (DL/Paint Rock), Adrian Torres (DL/Eden), Michael Munoz (LB/Robert Lee), Jesus Morales (LB/Eden), Lane Fowler (CB/Robert Lee), Cameron Cuellar (CB/Veribest), Dylan Odom (S/Eden), Eli Eureste (UP/Eden)