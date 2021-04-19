Christoval’s Scott Richardson steps down as AD/girl’s basketball coach

CHRISTOVAL- Christoval ISD athletic director, Scott Richardson has announced his resignation as AD and girl’s basketball head coach, effective April 21 according to a release by the district. He gave a statement in the release.

“Farewell

My family and I are thankful for our time at Christoval ISD. As an Athletic Director and Head Coach we have been able to experience over 20 team District Championships, 4 team state qualifiers, 25 playoff wins, 4 state medalists, 3 individual state champions, and the highest athletic point total in the Lone Star Cup in school history. It has been a great experience. At this time, I’m stepping away from Christoval in order to pursue a role that allows me to focus on the portion of education that I am most passionate about. We cannot thank the people of Christoval, Administration, and of course all the players for such a special time in our lives. God Bless and Best wishes for All Moving Forward.

Coach Richardson”

High School principal John Choate is named the acting athletic director through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.