Christoval welcomes McFarland, USA star for visit

CHRISTOVAL- The Christoval Cougars cross country team heard from Thomas Valles, who was a stand-out cross country runner under head coach Jim White at McFarland High School, right before their district championship meet. Valles’ story was told as part of McFarland, USA, a 2015 movie from Disney.
After listening to his message of not taking anything for granted, the Cougars swept all four races, winning the district title, and taking 22 top ten medals. Christoval Athletic Director, Scott Richardson invited Valles to speak to the rest of the school in Christoval.
Hear from Valles and Richardson about the impact the visit had on the Cougars.