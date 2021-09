SAN ANGELO – For a fourth straight year, the Lake View Chiefs and Brownfield Cubs will meet during the non-district season. The two will meet at Cub Stadium in Brownfield this Friday night, as both teams are still looking for their first wins.

Brownfield was won two of the last three meetings, but the Chiefs won the most recent, with a 63-40 win at San Angelo Stadium. Head coach Hector Guevara spoke on the game plan to pick up the first win of the season.