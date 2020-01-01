Central, Lake View soccer finish preseason

SAN ANGELO- The Central Bobcats and Lake View Chiefs soccer teams finished their preseason scrimmages with a cross-town battle at Old Bobcat Stadium on Tuesday. The Bobcats got the 6-0 win.

The Bobcats left last season with a lot to be improved upon. They finished the season with a 2-8-2 district record, finishing 5th. They open their season at Amarillo Tascosa, on Thursday.

The Lake View Chiefs finished the season on a 7-match winning streak, giving them the title in district 4-4A. The Chiefs also brought home their first golden ball, before falling to Clint in the regional semi-finals. Lake View opens their season on Friday, at home against Odessa.