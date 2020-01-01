Live Now
There is currently 1 active alert. Click for more details.

Lake View High School — Team Scores

Central, Lake View soccer finish preseason

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO- The Central Bobcats and Lake View Chiefs soccer teams finished their preseason scrimmages with a cross-town battle at Old Bobcat Stadium on Tuesday. The Bobcats got the 6-0 win.

The Bobcats left last season with a lot to be improved upon. They finished the season with a 2-8-2 district record, finishing 5th. They open their season at Amarillo Tascosa, on Thursday.

The Lake View Chiefs finished the season on a 7-match winning streak, giving them the title in district 4-4A. The Chiefs also brought home their first golden ball, before falling to Clint in the regional semi-finals. Lake View opens their season on Friday, at home against Odessa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Lake View Varsity Football Schedule