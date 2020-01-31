Central gymnastics split meet with Trinity

SAN ANGELO- The Central gymnastics team split a dual meet with Euless Trinity on Thursday afternoon at the James R White Gymnastics Center.

The Bobcats fell to the Trojans, 147.3 to Central’s 142.7. Emiliano Hinojos and Caiden Hernandez led Central to a win on the pummel horse. Jacob Brody and Hunter Walker led the way to the win in the parellel bars. Those were the only two events out of six won by the Bobcats.

The Lady Cats got the win, 114.35 to 109.2. Central swept all four events led by Madison Vogel and Jayden Sawyer.

Next up for the Central gymnastics team is a tri-meet on the road with Odessa and Permian.