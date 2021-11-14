Belles win LSC Conference title for second straight year

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State women’s soccer team ran the table, winning three consecutive games in the Lone Star Conference tournament, to book their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

The Belles would get some luck thanks to an own goal by Dallas Baptist on Sunday, and hung on for the 1-0 victory.

“I think that this team thrives on when people bet against us. I think that when we are the underdog going into tournaments like this we step up our game about 200% and I think losing those last two games was maybe a blessing in disguise because when we came into the tournament we knew we had to get the job done and that’s exactly what we did,” said goaltender Kira Miller.

“With all the seniors, we are always thinking this game could be our last if we don’t win and I think it was a gift today that we got to extend our season a little bit and hopefully we can extend it even more after this next game that we have and keep our momentum going and keep going,” said forward Avery McNeme.

Angelo State finds out Monday at 5 p.m. where they will play in the NCAA tournament.