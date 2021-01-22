Belles volleyball ready to live up to preseason hype

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles volleyball team has been the center of attention for preseason accolades, both nationally and within the Lone Star Conference, and team is ready to live up to that hype.

The Belles will begin the season ranked 15th in NCAA Division II. They were also picked to win the Lone Star Conference in the preseason coach’s poll. Senior setter, Lindsey Ledyard was named the LSC Preseason Setter of the Year, while Kailyn Gilbreath, a redshirt junior hitter, was named the LSC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Last season, the Belles finished with a 29-3 record overall, 17-1 in conference play. They’ll open up the season on January 26 with a road game against UT-Permian Basin.