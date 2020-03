SAN ANGELO- If it wasn’t third time’s the charm, the Belles are hoping it’s fourth. The Angelo State Belles get the 8-seed in the South Central Region for the NCAA tournament. They’ll play the 1-seed and host, Lubbock Christian. This will the fourth time the two schools have met this season, with the Lady Chaps winning the first three.

The Belles will play Friday in Lubbock, time is still to be determined.