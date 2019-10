WICHITA FALLS- The Angelo State Belles went on the road for a conference match-up against Midwestern State on Thursday night. The Belles come in at 5-1-1, while Midwestern sits at 1-5-1.

It was scoreless through most of the match, until the 79th minute, when Reagan Urbany’s first goal of the season broke the tie. She added one more in the 90th, Avery McNme and Trenadey Scott tallied the assists. The Belles went on to shut out the Mustangs, 2-0.