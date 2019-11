SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles soccer team has seen some success in their recent fixtures, losing to the top team in the conference in OT, and beating a formerly unbeaten St. Edward’s. They’re ready to take those flashes of success on the road to Lubbock Christian for the first round of the LSC tournament.

The game is set for 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock. ASU won the last 2 fixtures against the Lady Chaps- once in the preseason, followed by a 2-1 OT thriller in San Angelo.