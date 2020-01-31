Belles set to open season at Arkansas Tech Invite

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State softball team is preparing to open its 2020 season at the Arkansas Tech Invite on Friday.

The Belles bring back their top hitter and pitcher from last season. Senior outfielder Courtney Barnhill led the team in nearly every major hitting category, posting a .396 batting average, with 12 home runs, and 56 RBI. While Senior pitcher Megan Hill finished with an 18-8 record, a 3.58 ERA, and 122 strikeouts.

Angelo State opens the tournament against Southern Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. Friday.