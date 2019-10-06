Belles recognize tougher challenges after monumental 2018

SAN ANGELO — The 2018-19 season was one for the books for the Angelo State tennis team.

In just its second year since being re-established as a program, the Belles finished 20-5 overall, won the Lone Star Conference regular season championship, went to the NCAA regionals and finished No. 17 in the nation.

Now the nation knows who the Angelo State Belles, and according to head coach Chris Bizot, it’s time to defend their title with a target on their back.

“We still got a ways to go and improving and I think understanding we’re not new anymore,” Bizot said. “We’re not this new team with this great little story. We’re really the best team in the region. That’s why every team we play is going to play their best against us.”

The Belles recently competed in the ITA Regionals in Arlington and walked out with fair results.

Freshman Dianela Rodriguez reached the singles semifinals consolation match, but fell by scores of 6-1 and 7-6 (2).

No. 1 seeds junior Valentina Gonzalez and junior Eva Ovcina fell in the Doubles “A” Championship match 6-4, 7-6 (5) and senior Maria Delgadillo lost in the semifinals consolation match in two sets.

“I think we learned some valuable lessons over the weekend,” Bizot said. “I think mentally we have a long way to go in order to be prepared to defend. It’s one thing to win it the first time and kind of come out of nowhere to do that, but it’s another thing to stay up there and defend all these great teams.”

Angelo State tennis returns home on Oct. 26 to host the Bentwood Pro-Am.

