Belles, Rams release basketball schedules

SAN ANGELO- Angelo State released its regular season schedules for the Rams and Belles basketball teams. Some dates are subject to change against opponents in the West division of the Lone Star Conference.

Both teams open the season on Dec. 11-12, on the road. The Belles will face Texas Woman’s, while the Rams will face Dallas Baptist.

The Belles will play a non-conference game on Dec. 20 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Belles and Rams open division play, tentatively on Jan. 14-16, during a home-away series with Lubbock Christian. The Lone Star Conference begins on March 2. Below are links to both basketball schedules.

Belles: https://angelosports.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

Rams: https://angelosports.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule