Belles, Rams continue road stretch at WT

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles and Rams continue their toughest road stretch of the season when they travel to Canyon for a double header against West Texas A&M.

The Belles are hoping to get nearly a full roster back from injuries and illnesses, as they get set to see a similar style of play as they did from Lubbock Christian. The Lady Buffs come in ranked 25th in the country.

The Rams are trying to take control of first place in the division, coming in with the same unbeaten record as the Buffs. WT comes in ranked 4th in the country, and leading the Lone Star Conference in most offensive categories. Head coach, Cinco Boone is hoping the Rams conference leading rebounding will help the Rams to an upset.

The double header from Canyon tips off with the Belles and Lady Buffs at 5 pm at the First United Bank Center.