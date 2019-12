SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State are learning, just like every team this early in the season. The Belles are also winning while they’re learning, after two big wins last week over Tarleton State and Texas Woman’s.

Thanks to the Belles performances this weekend, they swept the weekly awards for the Lone Star Conference. De’anira Moore was named the offensive player of the week, while Wall product, Sawyer Lloyd was named the defensive player of the week.