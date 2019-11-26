Belles get 3-seed in South Central Regional

Breaking News
SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles get the 3-seed in the South Central Regional tournament. They’ll take on 6-seed, West Texas A&M.

The Belles were the second ranked team in the region going into the Lone Star Conference Tournament. They beat the fourth and seventh ranked teams in the region en route to the LSC title.

Despite the success, the NCAA lifted Colorado School of Mines ahead of the Belles, after their conference tournament win in the RMAC. Regis will be the 1-seed and host for the South Central Region.

