RICHARDSON- Angelo State’s Trpimir Siroki is named the Male Field Athlete of the Year by the Lone Star Conference after his performance that helped give the Rams their first win at the LSC indoor track and field championships.

The sophomore from Croatia took first in the long jump, a mark also good enough for fourth in the country. He also finished second in the high jump, third in the pole vault and triple jump and fifth in the 60m. hurdles.