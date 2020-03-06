ASU’s Seginowich named LSC Hitter of the Week

SAN ANGELO- Angelo State catcher, Nick Seginowich is named the hitter of the week for the Lone Star Conference. The senior from British Columbia batted .400 (6-15) in the four games against West Texas A&M. Seginowich added 10 RBI’s, 2 home runs, and 2 walk offs.

Seginowich’s first walk off came off a sacrifice fly to give the Rams the win in game one of the series. The second came as a 3-run home run in the series finale to clinch the series win over the Buffs.

Next, the Rams head to Austin to take on LSC newcomer, St. Edward’s.