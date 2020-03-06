Breaking News
UPDATE: Child safely released from hostage situation in Ballinger

ASU’s Seginowich named LSC Hitter of the Week

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO- Angelo State catcher, Nick Seginowich is named the hitter of the week for the Lone Star Conference. The senior from British Columbia batted .400 (6-15) in the four games against West Texas A&M. Seginowich added 10 RBI’s, 2 home runs, and 2 walk offs.

Seginowich’s first walk off came off a sacrifice fly to give the Rams the win in game one of the series. The second came as a 3-run home run in the series finale to clinch the series win over the Buffs.

Next, the Rams head to Austin to take on LSC newcomer, St. Edward’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story