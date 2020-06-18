ASU’s Chism enters transfer portal

SAN ANGELO- Angelo State Rams’ wide receiver Keke Chism will enter the transfer portal. Chism made his announcement on Wednesday, via Twitter (@TheJoker_Ke).

“After much consideration and in-depth discussions with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal”, he wrote in his tweet. “This has been a tough decision but I’m excited to embrace what the future holds for my athletic and academic journey.”

Last season, Chism caught 60 passes, for 878 yards and 6 touchdowns. His season high came against Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he caught 9 passes for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns.

