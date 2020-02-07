ASU Softball learning what this team can be

SAN ANGELO- The Belles softball team had a good showing last weekend at the Arkansas Tech Invitational, going 3-2 against some of the nation’s best teams. Despite early success, the Belles are still learning about what this team can be.

This weekend they travel to Florida, for the Florida Tech Invite. Four of the Belles’ five opponents will be the first time the teams have met in school history. Head coach Travis Scott talked at the weekly press conference about his team’s performance in Conroe, and learning about what this team can be come the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge.