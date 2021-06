ASU releases fall volleyball schedule

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rambelles volleyball team announces their 2021 fall schedule. The season begins with the Kathleen Brasfield ASU Invite on September 2 and 3.

ASU will welcome East Central, Western Colorado, Anderson, and Northwest Oklahoma State to the Brasfield Invite. They’ll head to Colorado to face Adams State in non-conference, and then Lynn and Regis as part of the Colorado Premiere Tournament.

Lone Star Conference play begins on September 17 at home against Oklahoma Christian. The Belles will play 17 LSC matches, nine of them at home in the Junell Center.

The 2020 fall schedule was pushed to the spring of 2021, when the Belles finished 17-2, and won the LSC tournament, and the AVCA National Tournament in Dallas.

FULL SCHEDULE

Fri. 9/3- KATHLEEN BRASFIELD ASU INVITE (vs. East Central, Western Colorado)

Sat. 9/4- KATHLEEN BRASFIELD ASU INVITE (vs. Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State)

Tue. 9/7- @ ADAMS STATE (CO)

Fri. 9/10- COLORADO PREMIERE TOURNAMENT (vs. Lynn, Regis)

Fri. 9/17- vs. OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN

Sat. 9/18- vs. UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

Fri. 9/24- @ MIDWESTERN STATE

Sat. 9/25- @ CAMERON

Fri. 10/1- vs. TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE

Sat. 10/2- vs. TEXAS A&M-INTERNATIONAL

Wed. 10/6- vs. LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN

Fri, 10/15- @ TEXAS WOMAN’S

Sat. 10/16- @ DALLAS BAPTISTS

Fri. 10/22- vs. TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE

Sat. 10/23- vs. UT-TYLER

Thu. 10/28- @ UT-PERMIAN BASIN

Sat. 10/30- @ WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Fri. 11/5- vs. WEST TEXAS A&M

Sat. 11/6- vs. EASTERN NEW MEXICO

Fri. 11/12- @ ST. MARY’S

Sat. 11/13- @ ST. EDWARD’S