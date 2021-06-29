ASU releases Belles soccer fall schedule

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rambelles soccer team announces their fall schedule, as they look to defend their Lone Star Conference title from the spring. The season gets started at home on September 2 against Colorado Christian.

The Belles will play in five non-conference matches in September, before LSC play begins in San Antonio against St. Mary’s on September 22. They will play eight of their thirteen conference matches on the road. Lone Star Conference postseason tournament begins November 9.

After the 2020 fall season was moved to the spring, the Belles went 10-0-0 and beat Dallas Baptist on the road in overtime to claim the conference championship.

FULL SCHEDULE

Thu. 9/02- vs. Colorado Christian

Sun. 9/5- vs. Colorado State-Pueblo

Thu. 9/9- @ East Central (Ada, OK)

Sat. 9/11- @ Southwestern Oklahoma State (Weatherford, OK)

Sat. 9/18- vs. New Mexico Highlands

Wed. 9/22- @St. Mary’s

Sat. 9/25- vs. Eastern New Mexico

Wed. 9/29- vs. Texas A&M-International

Sat. 10/2- @ Oklahoma Christian

Wed. 10/6- @ UT-Permian Basin

Sat. 10/9- @ Dallas Baptist

Wed. 10/13- vs. West Texas A&M

Sat. 10/16- @ Texas A&M-Commerce

Wed. 10/20- @ Lubbock Christian

Sat. 10/23- vs. UT-Tyler

Sat. 10/30- @ Texas Woman’s

Wed. 11/3- @ St. Edward’s

Sat. 11/6- vs. Midwestern State