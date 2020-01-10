ASU Rams get set for LCU rematch

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Rams are getting ready to head to Lubbock for a rematch with the Lubbock Christian Chaparrals. The Rams won the first meeting in the Junell Center back in November, 73-63.

In the first meeting, the Rams held the Chaps to just 4 made three point shots. Since then, the Chaps are averaging 13 made three pointers. Cinco Boone talked about the difference in the two match-ups, and kick starting a tough stretch in January.

The Rams tip off against Lubbock Christian on Saturday, around 3 pm, following the conclusion of the Belles and the defending national champions.

