SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State athletic department hosted the Ram Club Golf Tournament at Bentwood Country Club on Monday afternoon.

Despite the pandemic, the event went on with over 50 teams on the course. The proceeds go towards supporting recruiting and scholarships for athletes. ASU Athletic Director, James Reid says they feel good, despite everything going on.

For 2 holes, Angelo State head football coach, Jeff Girsch was mic’ed up. That video can be found below.