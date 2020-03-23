ASU Football releases 2020 schedule

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State football team announced their 2020 regular season schedule for the fall. Their season will begin on September 3, when the Rams host Colorado School of Mines. They begin conference play on September 19, on the road against Midwestern State. For a complete list of match-up information and game times, those are posted on https://angelosports.com/sports/football/schedule
Sept. 3 (Thu.): vs. Colorado School of Mines
September 12: vs. Azuza Pacific
September 19: @ Midwestern State
October 3: @ Western New Mexico
October 10: vs. West Texas A&M
October 17: @ UT-Permian Basin
October 24: @ Simon Frasier (BC)
October 31: vs. Eastern New Mexico
November 7: @ Texas A&M-Commerce
November 14: vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville
Last season the Rams finished 8-3, 5-3 in the Lone Star Conference in the first full season with Jeff Girsch as head coach.