ASU Belles picked 7th in LSC preseason poll

DALLAS- The Lone Star Conference released their preseason poll for the 2020 softball season. The Angelo State Belles are picked to finish 7th.

Texas A&M-Kingsville, the national runners-up last season, is picked to win it. Texas A&M-Commerce, Tarleton, West Texas A&M, and Texas A&M-International also received first place votes.

The season gets started January 31st, and will end with the top 10 teams in the LSC playing in a single elimination tournament.

Hear from Belles’ head coach, Travis Scott with his thoughts on the preseason poll.